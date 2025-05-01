$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 1st
Published May 1, 2025
By Charlie
- What does the expression when pigs fly mean?
Something that's unlikely or will never happen
- What is happening on May 11th?
Mothers Day
- Typically when teeing off, a golfer would use this club?
A Driver
- Crabs, Lobsters and shrimp are all what type of Shellfish?
Crustacean
- A pasta sauce that is made with a variety of sautéed vegetables is called what?
Primavera sauce
- What does "TTYL" mean when texting?
Talk To You later
- The Museaum For Human Right is featured on the back of which Canadian Bank Note?
$10 bill
- Which comic strip features a nerdy office worker and pokes fun at corporate life?
Dilbert
- What date, does Victoria Day fall on this year?
May 19th
- He Directed, classic films like, Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2?
Quentin Tarantino
