$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 23rd
How did you do this morning?
- What was the main family’s name in the original Full House TV Show?
Tanner
- This fast-food chain uses a freckly red-haired little girl as their mascot.
Wendy’s
- In American Football how many points is a safety worth?
2
- Crocs, Clogs and moccasins are all types of what?
Shoes/footwear
- What breakfast cereal is said to be magically delicious?
Lucky Charms
- How many days does the month of May have?
31
- She was a TV news reporter and wore a yellow jumpsuit in The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s universe.
April O Neil
- We know that there are 52 playing cards in a deck, but how many cards do you have per suit?
13
- Pat Sajak is the host of this TV game Show.
Wheel of Fortune
- The Canadian flag features how many colours in total?
2 Red and white