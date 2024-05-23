Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 23rd

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What was the main family’s name in the original Full House TV Show?

Tanner

  1. This fast-food chain uses a freckly red-haired little girl as their mascot.

Wendy’s

  1. In American Football how many points is a safety worth?

2

  1. Crocs, Clogs and moccasins are all types of what?

Shoes/footwear 

  1. What breakfast cereal is said to be magically delicious?

Lucky Charms

  1. How many days does the month of May have?

31

  1. She was a TV news reporter and wore a yellow jumpsuit in The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s universe.

April O Neil

  1. We know that there are 52 playing cards in a deck, but how many cards do you have per suit?

13

  1. Pat Sajak is the host of this TV game Show.

Wheel of Fortune

  1. The Canadian flag features how many colours in total?

2 Red and white

