$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 29th

$1,000 Minute
Published May 29, 2025
By Charlie
  1. "Tendy" is a nickname given this this position in Hockey?
    Goalie/Goaltender


  2. What was the name of King Arthur’s queen, who famously fell in love with Sir Lancelot?
    Gwenivere


  3. He was just in Canada and delivered the Throne Speech at the Opening of Canadian Parliament?
    King Charles 


  4. What is the name of the spicy green paste often served with sushi?
    Wasabi 


  5. What was the name of the Warthog character in Disney's The Lion King?
    Pumbaa


  6. Your Burger. Your Way. Is the slogan for this Canadian Fast Food Chain?
    Harvey's


  7. In 84, Michael Jordan made sports marketing history by signing a shoe deal with which company?
    Nike


  8. How Many Times Has Canada hosted the Olympics?
    3 (76 Montreal, 88 Calgary, 2010 Vancouver)


  9. What colour is Thomas the Tank Engine?
    Blue


  10. What ocean lies on Canada’s east coast?
    Atlantic 
