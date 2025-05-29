$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 29th
Published May 29, 2025
By Charlie
- "Tendy" is a nickname given this this position in Hockey?
Goalie/Goaltender
- What was the name of King Arthur’s queen, who famously fell in love with Sir Lancelot?
Gwenivere
- He was just in Canada and delivered the Throne Speech at the Opening of Canadian Parliament?
King Charles
- What is the name of the spicy green paste often served with sushi?
Wasabi
- What was the name of the Warthog character in Disney's The Lion King?
Pumbaa
- Your Burger. Your Way. Is the slogan for this Canadian Fast Food Chain?
Harvey's
- In 84, Michael Jordan made sports marketing history by signing a shoe deal with which company?
Nike
- How Many Times Has Canada hosted the Olympics?
3 (76 Montreal, 88 Calgary, 2010 Vancouver)
- What colour is Thomas the Tank Engine?
Blue
- What ocean lies on Canada’s east coast?
Atlantic
