Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 2nd

How did you do today?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What is the capital city of Prince Edward Island?

Charlottetown

  1. This Animated Woodpecker is known for his signature laugh.

Woody Woodpecker

  1. What is the name of Barrie’s Beach located on Lakeshore?

Centennial Beach

  1. What racket sport has 2 or 4 players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a net?

Pickleball

  1. What cocktail is known as the official drink of the Kentucky Derby?

The Mint Julip

  1. The Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles have how many members?

  1. If I had a bag of 72 Jellybeans that contained 8 different flavours, how many of each do I have?

9

  1. What is Einstein’s formula for his theory of relativity?

E = mc^2? (E= equals MC squared)

  1. Kraft Peanut Butter uses what animal as its Mascot?

Bear (teddy Bear)

  1. This original golden droid in Star Wars had what 3 letters and number as its name?

C3PO

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 1st

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 30th

$1000 Minute: Monday, April 29th