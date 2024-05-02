$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 2nd
How did you do today?
- What is the capital city of Prince Edward Island?
Charlottetown
- This Animated Woodpecker is known for his signature laugh.
Woody Woodpecker
- What is the name of Barrie’s Beach located on Lakeshore?
Centennial Beach
- What racket sport has 2 or 4 players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a net?
Pickleball
- What cocktail is known as the official drink of the Kentucky Derby?
The Mint Julip
- The Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles have how many members?
4
- If I had a bag of 72 Jellybeans that contained 8 different flavours, how many of each do I have?
9
- What is Einstein’s formula for his theory of relativity?
E = mc^2? (E= equals MC squared)
- Kraft Peanut Butter uses what animal as its Mascot?
Bear (teddy Bear)
- This original golden droid in Star Wars had what 3 letters and number as its name?
C3PO