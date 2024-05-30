Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 30th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Who is the little green Jedi Master in the Star Wars Universe?
    Yoda

  2. In the itsy-bitsy spider, what was the spider climbing up?
    The water spout

  3. Who is currently leading the Best of 7 Series between The Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars?
    It’s tied!

  4. A Bowler, a Beret and a Snapback are all types of what?
    Hats

  5. If a standard slab cake can be cut into 22 pieces, how many slab cakes do you need to feed 140 people?
    7

  6. A Ceasar contains vodka and what mix?
    Clamato juice (Clam & tomato)

  7. Who was the first man to walk on the moon?
    Neil Armstrong

  8.  In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
    Atlantic Ocean
  1. During the Kool Days of Summer, we’re giving you the chance to win this, all summer long.
    Hot Tub (Georgian Hot Tubs – Dreammaker Spas Cabana )

  2. If you were born today, what would your astrological sun sign be? 
    Gemini 

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, May 29th

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, May 28th

$1000 Minute: Monday, May 27th