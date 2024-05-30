$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 30th

- Who is the little green Jedi Master in the Star Wars Universe?
Yoda
- In the itsy-bitsy spider, what was the spider climbing up?
The water spout
- Who is currently leading the Best of 7 Series between The Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars?
It’s tied!
- A Bowler, a Beret and a Snapback are all types of what?
Hats
- If a standard slab cake can be cut into 22 pieces, how many slab cakes do you need to feed 140 people?
7
- A Ceasar contains vodka and what mix?
Clamato juice (Clam & tomato)
- Who was the first man to walk on the moon?
Neil Armstrong
- In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
Atlantic Ocean
- During the Kool Days of Summer, we’re giving you the chance to win this, all summer long.
Hot Tub (Georgian Hot Tubs – Dreammaker Spas Cabana )
- If you were born today, what would your astrological sun sign be?
Gemini