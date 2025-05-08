$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 8th
Deciduous and coniferous are two types of what?
Trees (shrubs accepted)
What colour is the center line on an ice hockey rink?
Red
What is the name of the purple character from McDonaldland?
Grimace
Who was the first Prime Minister of Canada?
John A Macdonald
Luke Combs covers Fast Car, a song originally by who?
Tracy Chapman
Anne Hathaway plays a teenager thrown into royalty in this movie with Julie Andrews.
The Princess Diaries
In which province would you find Jasper National Park?
Alberta
How many cards are you given to start when playing Blackjack?
2
Identify the noun in the sentence “Summer is nice and hot.”
Summer
What is the name of the fictional land in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe?
Narnia
