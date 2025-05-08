Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 8th

$1,000 Minute | Lifestyle
Published May 8, 2025
By Charlie

Deciduous and coniferous are two types of what?
Trees (shrubs accepted)


What colour is the center line on an ice hockey rink?
Red


What is the name of the purple character from McDonaldland? 
Grimace


Who was the first Prime Minister of Canada? 
John A Macdonald 


Luke Combs covers Fast Car, a song originally by who?
Tracy Chapman


Anne Hathaway plays a teenager thrown into royalty in this movie with Julie Andrews. 
The Princess Diaries


In which province would you find Jasper National Park?
Alberta


How many cards are you given to start when playing Blackjack? 



Identify the noun in the sentence “Summer is nice and hot.”
Summer


What is the name of the fictional land in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe? 
Narnia

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close