$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 8th

Deciduous and coniferous are two types of what?

Trees (shrubs accepted)







What colour is the center line on an ice hockey rink?

Red







What is the name of the purple character from McDonaldland?

Grimace







Who was the first Prime Minister of Canada?

John A Macdonald







Luke Combs covers Fast Car, a song originally by who?

Tracy Chapman







Anne Hathaway plays a teenager thrown into royalty in this movie with Julie Andrews.

The Princess Diaries







In which province would you find Jasper National Park?

Alberta







How many cards are you given to start when playing Blackjack?

2







Identify the noun in the sentence “Summer is nice and hot.”

Summer







What is the name of the fictional land in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe?

Narnia