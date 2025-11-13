$1000 Minute: Thursday, November 13th
Published November 13, 2025
By Charlie
- True or False: Blue Jays skipper Jon Schnider was named the American League Manager of the Year?
False
- He is the Leader of the Autobots in the Transformers universe?
Optimus Prime
- This Tropical fruit is considered a polarizing topping on Pizza?
Pineapple
- Swiss Army is known for making these handy pocket tools.
Pocket knife/ Swiss Army knives
- When listing the months alphabetically, which month comes last?
September
- What tool do you use to crush whole peppercorns before adding them to food?
Pepper Grinder/Pepper Mill
- What was the name brand of water gun that had a pump action to shoot farther distances?
Super Soaker
- Bryan, Nick Howie, AJ and Kevin are better known together as this Musical Group?
Backstreet Boys
- What scale measures the strength of earthquakes?
Richter Scale
- What type of blood cells help fight infection?
White Blood Cells
