$1000 Minute: Thursday, November 20th
Published November 20, 2025
By Charlie
- Faith Hill is a popular country singer and actress. She’s famously married to which other country singer and actor?
Tim McGraw
- Charlie and I have a Podcast that comes out weekly. What is it called?
15 Minutes You'll Never Get Back
- Wendy’s burgers stand out because their patties come in which unique shape.
Square
- What do you call the Indian appetizer that's deep-fried and filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat?
Samosas
- There have been several Home Alone Movies released over the years, but how many features does Macaulay Culkin have?
Two (Home Alone and Home Alone Lost in New York)
- What is the name of the championship game that concludes the NFL season?
Superbowl
- In environmental conservation, what is one of the “Three R’s"?
Reduce, reuse or recycle
- What does McDonald's call their kid combos?
Happy Meals
- If Gio gets 5 cents for every can, how much money will he get for returning 48 cans?
$2.40
- What was the name of the Cafe from the Hit TV Show Friends?
Central Perk
