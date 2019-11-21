$1000 Minute Thursday, November 21st

1) Origami is the art of folding what?

(Paper)

2) Which cartoon character famously eats spinach and has a tattoo of an anchor on his arm?

(Popeye)

3) SPELL: Neutralize.

(N E U T R A L I Z E)

4) The actor that portrays ‘The Hulk’ from the Avengers series celebrates a birthday tomorrow. What is his name?

(Mark Ruffalo)

5) The Confederation Bridge in Canada links PEI to which mainland province?

(New Brunswick)

6) What charity event will you find Charlie and the Kool FM Street team at tonight?

(Night Market)

7) Tony the Tiger says “They’re grrrrrrreat!” about which breakfast cereal?

(Frosted Flakes)

8) What is the name of the ‘Cup’ that NHL teams compete for?

(Stanley Cup)

9) If you’re in a car going 40 kilometres an hour, how many hours will it take you to travel 120 kilometres?

(3 hours)

10) What does the Little Mermaid call the fork in her collection of human objects?

(Dinglehopper)