$1000 Minute: Thursday, November 27th
Published November 27, 2025
By Charlie
- What geometric shape is considered to be the strongest?
A Triangle
- According to 90's Marketing, which Root Beer Brand had Bite?
Barq's
- What was the name of the 2000s Reality TV Show with Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie?
The Simple Life
- What kind of chicken is traditionally cooked while rotating over heat?
Rotisserie Chicken
- What famous New York City complex is home to the annual giant Christmas tree and the iconic ice-skating rink?
Rockefeller Centre/ Rockefeller Plaza
- This three-letter company is known for making lighters, razors, pens and many other products.
Bic
- Mario Lopez is arguably best known for playing this Muscular Jock on TV's Saved by the Bell.
AC Slater
- In the Disney Universe, who "Just Couldn't Wait to be King"
Simba
- How many faceoff dots are there on a typical Ice Hockey Surface?
9
- This creamy holiday drink is made with milk, eggs, and sugar. What is it?
Egg Nogg
