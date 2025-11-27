Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Thursday, November 27th

$1,000 Minute
Published November 27, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What geometric shape is considered to be the strongest?
    A Triangle 


  2. According to 90's Marketing, which Root Beer Brand had Bite?
    Barq's 


  3. What was the name of the 2000s Reality TV Show with Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie?
    The Simple Life



  4. What kind of chicken is traditionally cooked while rotating over heat?
    Rotisserie Chicken 



  5. What famous New York City complex is home to the annual giant Christmas tree and the iconic ice-skating rink?
    Rockefeller Centre/ Rockefeller Plaza 



  6. This three-letter company is known for making lighters, razors, pens and many other products.
    Bic


  7. Mario Lopez is arguably best known for playing this Muscular Jock on TV's Saved by the Bell.
    AC Slater 



  8. In the Disney Universe, who "Just Couldn't Wait to be King"
    Simba



  9. How many faceoff dots are there on a typical Ice Hockey Surface?
    Hockey Rink Stock Illustrations – 15,808 Hockey Rink Stock ...


  10. This creamy holiday drink is made with milk, eggs, and sugar. What is it?
    Egg Nogg 
