$1000 Minute Thursday, November 28th

1) What kind of alcohol would you traditionally use to make a Strawberry Daiquiri?

(Rum/White Rum)

2) SPELL: Daiquiri.

(D A I Q U I R I)

3) From the animated sitcom, what is the name of the fictional city ‘The Simpsons’ live in?

(Springfield)

4) When heading Northbound on Highway 400, which exit comes first; DUNLOP or ESSA?

(Essa)

5) As of a few days ago, what is officially the new name for the BMC?

(Sadlon Arena)

6) Lilac, Tulip, and Daisy are all different types of what?

(Flowers)

7) Today is November 28th. What day of the week will December 1st fall on this year?

(Sunday)

8) What vegetable is used to make Sauerkraut?

(Cabbage)

9) Tomorrow is one of the busiest days in retail, what is the informal name given for it?

(Black Friday)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: Hg is the chemical symbol for Mercury.

(TRUE)