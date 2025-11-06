$1000 Minute: Thursday, November 6th
Published November 6, 2025
By Charlie
- What manual device, often made with rows of beads, is used to help solve math problems?
Abacus
- What we now call Park Place used to be known as what concert venue?
Molson Park
- What type of animal was the Looney Tunes Character Foghorn Leghorn?
Rooster
- In the 12 Days of Christmas song, who was giving the presents away?
My True Love (Their True Love)
- This Cereal Brand was known for putting athletes on the front of its boxes.
Wheaties
- What colour is the G in the Google logo?
Blue
- Julianna Hough hosts this TV show.
Dancing With The Stars
- What highway merges with the 400 as you're travelling south into Barrie?
Highway 11
- What is the name of the regional public art gallery in downtown Barrie?
MacLaren Art Centre
- Next week, this Kool FM artist is bringing her Short N' Sweet tour to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.
Sabrina Carpenter
