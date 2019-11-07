$1000 Minute Thursday, November 7th

1) In Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ what is Beauty’s name?

(Belle)

2) A ‘murder’ refers to a flock of which type of bird?

(Crows)

3) In the NBA, what is the regulation height of the basketball net?

(10 Feet)

4) Name the American Awards show happening this Sunday that recognizes people in entertainment, voted online by the general public and fans.

(People’s Choice Awards/PCA’s)

5) What would you add to 16 to get the sum of 836?

(820)

6) Chicken Noodle, French Onion, and Minestrone are all different types of what?

(Soup)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: You see lightening, and hear thunder.

(TRUE)

8) Name the American actor who joined Instagram on his 50th birthday earlier this week.

(Matthew Mcconaughey)

9) A thermometer is a device used to measure what?

(Temperature)

10) SPELL: Thermometer.

(T H E R M O M E T E R)