$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 10th
How did you do this morning?
Published October 10, 2024
By Charlie
- What is the Kids Meal Called at McDonalds?
A Happy Meal
- What does Hakuna Matata mean in The Lion King?
No Worries
- Name an Actor who has portrayed the character James Bond in Film.
(Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig)
- Suppose you brought an 8.2-litre bottle of pop with you on a camping trip and returned with 3 bottles. How many litres of Pop did you drink?
10 Litres
- According to Lady Gaga, there are only three men that she’ll serve in her whole life. Name one of them.
Her Daddy, Nebraska or Jesus Christ
- Who did the Toronto Maple Leafs Play last night?
The Montreal Canadiens
- Who lived in a garbage can on Sesame Street?
Oscar the Grouch
- Which zodiac sign is represented by the ram?
Aries
- What sounds does a Turkey Make?
Gobble Gobble
- What time is midnight in Military time?
0000
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Scotiabank Arena October 17
Scotiabank Arena October 18
Advertisement
Advertisement