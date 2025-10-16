$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 16th
Published October 16, 2025
By Charlie
- What is the Best of 7 ALCS series currently sitting at?
Hopefully 2-1 for Seattle
- Gord Downey was the frontman for which Canadian Rock band?
The Tragically Hip
- Which basketball player starred as himself in the original Space Jam movie alongside the Looney Tunes? Michael Jordan
- On what part of the body would you wear a cummerbund?
Around your waist
- Which fast food chain is known for its golden arches?
McDonalds
- What was the last name of the doctor in the Back to the Future movie franchise?
Brown (Dr Emmet Brown)
- What dessert is made with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone cheese?
Tiramisu
- What organ is responsible for filtering toxins from the blood and producing bile?
Liver
- When unlocking a combination lock for a locker, what direction do you turn the dial first?
Clockwise (Right)
- What star is at the center of our solar system?
The Sun
