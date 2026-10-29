$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 29th
Published October 29, 2026
By Charlie
- After Sunday’s time change, will sunsets happen earlier or later?
Earlier
- Which magician died on Halloween exactly 100 years ago?
Houdini, on October 31, 1926.
- Which author created the Goosebumps books?
R.L. Stine
- In The Night Before Christmas, what’s inside Oogie Boogie’s sack-like body?
Bugs
- Which egg laying mammal has a duck-like bill and beaver like taill?
Platypus
- Albatross, Bogey, and Ace are scoring terms for this sport.
Golf
- This Kool FM artist just released her new single, Housewife.
Tate McRae
- Which American city is known for the Witch Trials?
Salem
- Ancient Egyptian mummies were commonly wrapped in which fabric?
Linen
- Which mythical woman had snakes instead of hair?
Medusa
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