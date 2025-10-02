Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 2nd

$1,000 Minute
Published October 2, 2025
By Charlie
  1. In Hockey Slang, what does a Twig mean? 
    Hockey Stick


  2. What branch of medicine focuses on the health and medical care of infants, children, and adolescents?
    Pediatrics 


  3. According to legend, what plant is said to ward off vampires?
    Garlic


  4. True or false: It takes roughly 30 days for Earth to complete a full 360-degree turn on its axis.
    False, it takes roughly 24 hours 



  5. If your clothes were to catch on fire, what is the 2nd step you should do to extinguish the flames?
    Drop/ Drop to the ground 



  6. What Constellation is said to resemble a Pot or ladle in the night sky?
    The Big or Little Dipper 



  7. What is the process called when grape juice is turned into wine?
    Fermentation 



  8. What protective tool do you wear to prevent injury while sewing?
    A Thimble 



  9. What term is used to describe a boat or ship that has flipped over in the water?
    Capsized



  10. According to its slogan, Mint Candy is known as the Fresh maker?
    Mentos  
Listen Live
