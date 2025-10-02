$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 2nd
Published October 2, 2025
By Charlie
- In Hockey Slang, what does a Twig mean?
Hockey Stick
- What branch of medicine focuses on the health and medical care of infants, children, and adolescents?
Pediatrics
- According to legend, what plant is said to ward off vampires?
Garlic
- True or false: It takes roughly 30 days for Earth to complete a full 360-degree turn on its axis.
False, it takes roughly 24 hours
- If your clothes were to catch on fire, what is the 2nd step you should do to extinguish the flames?
Drop/ Drop to the ground
- What Constellation is said to resemble a Pot or ladle in the night sky?
The Big or Little Dipper
- What is the process called when grape juice is turned into wine?
Fermentation
- What protective tool do you wear to prevent injury while sewing?
A Thimble
- What term is used to describe a boat or ship that has flipped over in the water?
Capsized
- According to its slogan, Mint Candy is known as the Fresh maker?
Mentos
