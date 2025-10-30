Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 30th

$1,000 Minute
Published October 30, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What object would you use to kill a vampire?
    Wooden Stake 


  1. What legendary sea monster resembles a giant squid?
    The Kraken


  1. What sweet item do children bob for at Halloween?
    Apples


  1. What is the name of the doll in “The Conjuring”? 
    Annabelle


  1. Bobby Boris Pickett sings this doo-wop Halloween song?
    Monster Mash


  1. Count Dracula, inspired by Vlad the Impaler, came from what country? 
    Romania (Transylvania is the region


  1. This musical had characters such as Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, and Janet Weiss. 
    The Rocky Horror Picture Show


  1. Who wrote the poem “The Raven”? 
    Edgar Allan Poe


  1. Which cereal mascot is a vampire?
    Count Chocula


10. Which horror movie features a character wearing a modified mask of a casting of William Shatner's face? Halloween (1978)

    What do you think of this article?
    +1
    0
    +1
    0
    +1
    0
    +1
    0
    +1
    0
    Advertisement

    Amp up your workday!

    Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
    Listen Live
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Beat FOMO by being in the know!

    Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

    Subscription Form

    Related

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Upcoming Concerts

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Latest Podcasts

    Menu
    close
    Menu
    close