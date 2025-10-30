$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 30th
Published October 30, 2025
By Charlie
- What object would you use to kill a vampire?
Wooden Stake
- What legendary sea monster resembles a giant squid?
The Kraken
- What sweet item do children bob for at Halloween?
Apples
- What is the name of the doll in “The Conjuring”?
Annabelle
- Bobby Boris Pickett sings this doo-wop Halloween song?
Monster Mash
- Count Dracula, inspired by Vlad the Impaler, came from what country?
Romania (Transylvania is the region
- This musical had characters such as Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, and Janet Weiss.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Who wrote the poem “The Raven”?
Edgar Allan Poe
- Which cereal mascot is a vampire?
Count Chocula
10. Which horror movie features a character wearing a modified mask of a casting of William Shatner's face? Halloween (1978)
