$1000 Minute: Thursday, October 8th
Published October 8, 2026
By Charlie
- True or False the New York Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs last night?
True
- How many Jurassic Park/World Movies have been made over the years?
7 (Jurassic Park — 1993, The Lost World: Jurassic Park — 1997, Jurassic Park III — 2001, Jurassic World — 2015, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — 2018, Jurassic World: Dominion — 2022, and Jurassic World Rebirth — 2025
- What type of wild game is most commonly associated with venison?
Deer
- How many herbs and spices are famously said to make up KFC’s Original Recipe chicken seasoning?
11
- Which Kool FM artist sings the songs “Party for Two” and “From This Moment On”?
Shania Twain
- Is a Footlong Sandwich longer or shorter than 30 cm?
Longer a foot is 30.48 cm
- What species is Chewbacca from the Star Wars universe?
Wookie
- What does Rumpelstiltskin ask for in exchange for helping the miller’s daughter?
Her firstborn child
- Which breakfast cereal are you supposed to follow your nose to?
Froot Loops
- What was the name of the car driven by the Ghostbusters?
Ecto-1
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