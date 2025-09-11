$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 11th
Published September 11, 2025
By Charlie
- This movie is about a young group of baseball players trying to get their “Babe Ruth” signed baseball back from a yard protected by “The Beast.”
The Sandlot
- When is the first day of Autumn this year?
Monday September 22nd
- What is Canada’s only marsupial?
An Opossum
- What car make is a C-HR?
Toyota
- This Sunday, Canadians will walk or run in commemoration of this activist’s marathon of hope.
Terry Fox
- Besides Lake Simcoe, what other lake can you find in Barrie?
Little Lake
- What is the next number in the sequence; 3, 6, 12, 24, ____ ?
48
- What does MTV stand for?
Music Television
- Which Kool FM singer was born Eileen Edwards?
Shania Twain
- What is the most abundant element in the human body?
Oxygen
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Hanson
Over their first 28 years as the band HANSON, brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson have made a...
Casino Rama Resort October 3
Amanda Marshall
Singer-songwriter Amanda Marshall has released three multi-platinum albums since 1995.
Casino Rama Resort October 11
Advertisement
Advertisement