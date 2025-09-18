$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 18th
Published September 18, 2025
By Charlie
- Most school locker combination locks use a sequence of how many numbers?
3
- Which TV networks are famous for their celebrity roasts?
Comedy Central
- In the song How Much Is That Doggie in the Window, which doggie does the singer want to take home?
The one with the Waggly Tail
- What special tool do you need to play a violin, cello, or double bass?
A Bow
- What buttery treat is synonymous with movie theatres?
Pop Corn
- What Major Sports League officially kicks off its season on October 7th?
The NHL
- How many provinces does Canada have?
10
- Which was the last Province to join the Confederation of Canada?
Newfoundland & Labrador
- The toy that uses a spring and handlebars to bounce up and down is called a what?
Pogo Stick
- When singing " Happy Birthday, how many times do you say "You"?
3
