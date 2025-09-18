Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 18th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 18, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Most school locker combination locks use a sequence of how many numbers?
    3



  2. Which TV networks are famous for their celebrity roasts?
    Comedy Central



  3. In the song How Much Is That Doggie in the Window, which doggie does the singer want to take home?
    The one with the Waggly Tail 



  4. What special tool do you need to play a violin, cello, or double bass?
    A Bow



  5. What buttery treat is synonymous with movie theatres?
    Pop Corn



  6. What Major Sports League officially kicks off its season on October 7th?
    The NHL



  7. How many provinces does Canada have?
    10



  8. Which was the last Province to join the Confederation of Canada?
    Newfoundland & Labrador 



  9. The toy that uses a spring and handlebars to bounce up and down is called a what?
    Pogo Stick



  10. When singing " Happy Birthday, how many times do you say "You"?
    3
