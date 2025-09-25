$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 25th
Published September 25, 2025
By Charlie
- All week, Kool FM has been giving you the chance to beat the box office and win tickets to see this artist next August in Toronto.
Ed Sheeran
- What does the L stand for in a BLT?
Lettuce
- Sex and the City made what cocktail made with Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice, very popular?
Cosmopolitan
- What TV show is the following cast of characters from: Amelia Sheppard, Miranda Bailey, Richard Webber and Owen Hunt?
Grey's Anatomy
- What term is used to describe medication that you can buy without a prescription?
Over the Counter
- What sound does a horse make?
Neigh or Whinny
- Back in 1994, O.J. Simpson famously led the police on a low-speed chase in what type of vehicle?
A white Ford Bronco
- How many inches are in 4 and a ½ feet?
54
- In the TV show The Simpsons, where does Homer Simpson work?
The Nuclear Power Plant
- What do hockey fans traditionally throw onto the ice when a player scores 3 goals in one game?
A Hat (Scoring 3 goals in one game is called a Hat Trick)
