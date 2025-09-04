$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 4th
Published September 4, 2025
By Charlie
- The Vimy Ridge monument is featured on which Canadian bank note?
The $20 Bill
- What gas do plants take in during photosynthesis?
Carbon dioxide
- What is the main difference between a Cesar and a Bloody Mary?
Clam Juice (Clamato vs Tomato Juice)
- In what country does the annual event, The Running of the Bulls, take place?
Spain
- In what class would you use a protractor?
Math (Geometry)
- Is a turtle an amphibian or a reptile?
A Reptile
- What do you call a drawing that exaggerates a person’s features for comedic or satirical effect?
Caricature
- What is the name of McDonald's Mascot?
Ronald McDonald
- Johnny Depp portrayed this Pirate in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?
Captain Jack Sparrow
- What small, handheld weight is used for strength training?
A Dumbbell
