$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 4th

$1,000 Minute
Published September 4, 2025
By Charlie

  1. The Vimy Ridge monument is featured on which Canadian bank note? 
    The $20 Bill


  2. What gas do plants take in during photosynthesis?
     Carbon dioxide 


  3. What is the main difference between a  Cesar and a Bloody Mary? 
    Clam Juice (Clamato vs Tomato Juice)


  4. In what country does the annual event, The Running of the Bulls, take place?
    Spain


  5. In what class would you use a protractor? 
    Math (Geometry)


  6.  Is a turtle an amphibian or a reptile? 
    A Reptile


  7. What do you call a drawing that exaggerates a person’s features for comedic or satirical effect?
    Caricature 


  8. What is the name of McDonald's Mascot?
    Ronald McDonald


  9. Johnny Depp portrayed this Pirate in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?
    Captain Jack Sparrow 


  10. What small, handheld weight is used for strength training?
    A Dumbbell 
