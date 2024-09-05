$1000 Minute: Thursday, September 5th
How did you do this morning?
Published September 5, 2024
By Charlie
- Who lives in a Pineapple under the Sea?
SpongeBob Square Pants
- What was the original title of the book “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (the true story they changed the title because they didn’t think Americans knew what a Philosopher was, and because Sorcerer sounded more exciting)
- Micheal Keaton is reprising his role as this character in the upcoming sequel directed by Tim Burton being released tomorrow.
Beetle Juice
- If your cousin had a son, what relation is he to your daughter?
2nd Cousin
- What Major Sports League kicks off its season tonight?
NFL
- Which country is the origin of the dish "beef stroganoff"?
Russia
- What button allowed you to switch between calls with call waiting on a landline phone?
The Flash Button
- What is the chemical formula for Water?
H2O
- If Millzy drank 5 bottles of water a day, every week, how many bottles did he drink in 4 weeks?
140
- What TV show are the following characters from, Kimmy, Steve and Joey?
Full House
