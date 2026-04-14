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$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 14th

$1,000 Minute
Published April 14, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What is the name of the decorative charms you can snap into the holes of Crocs shoes?
    Jibitz 


  2. Which fast food chain is known for their square burger patties?
    Wendy's


  3. How many players are on a basketball court at one time for a team?
    5


  4. In cartoons, what does a lightbulb appearing above a character’s head symbolize?
    An Idea (often a brilliant one)


  5. Yellowknife is the capital city for which Canadian Territory? 
    Northwest Territories 


  6. Which Kool FM artist got his start on American Idol but decided to walk away from the show ?
    Benson Boone


  7. Which of the Great Lakes is the largest when comparing surface area?
    Lake Superior 


  8. Today is April 14th, what astrological sign are we currently in?
    Aries


  9. Dr Claw was the antagonist on this animated series from the 80's? 
    Inspector Gadget 


  10. What is the popular weekend meal called that blends breakfast and lunch into one sitting?
    Brunch 
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