$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 14th
Published April 14, 2026
By Charlie
- What is the name of the decorative charms you can snap into the holes of Crocs shoes?
Jibitz
- Which fast food chain is known for their square burger patties?
Wendy's
- How many players are on a basketball court at one time for a team?
5
- In cartoons, what does a lightbulb appearing above a character’s head symbolize?
An Idea (often a brilliant one)
- Yellowknife is the capital city for which Canadian Territory?
Northwest Territories
- Which Kool FM artist got his start on American Idol but decided to walk away from the show ?
Benson Boone
- Which of the Great Lakes is the largest when comparing surface area?
Lake Superior
- Today is April 14th, what astrological sign are we currently in?
Aries
- Dr Claw was the antagonist on this animated series from the 80's?
Inspector Gadget
- What is the popular weekend meal called that blends breakfast and lunch into one sitting?
Brunch
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