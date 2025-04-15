$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 15th
Published April 15, 2025
By Charlie
- Steve Carell portrayed this main character in TV's The Office?
Michael Scott
- Who is currently leading the Barrie Colts Round 2 OHL Playoff Matchup against Kingston?
Barrie 2-0
- What is the name of Pepsi Co greenish yellow pop?
Mountain Dew
- What is the name of the Hospital in Orillia?
Soldiers Memorial Hospital
- What is a Chalice?
A goblet or cup
- What body part do you us an Emory board on?
Nail (either finger or toes)
- Hershey's Chocolate releases these delicious and bite sized colourful eggs every easter?
Eggies
- The Toronto Blue Jays played this team from Atlanta last night?
The Braves
- How many suits are there in a deck of cards?
4
- What was the name of the town that the Flintstones lived in?
Bedrock
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement