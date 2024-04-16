$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 16th

Scottie Scheffler won the 88th Master tournament this past weekend, what colour jacket do you get when you win the Masters?

Green

In the nursery rhyme Knick Knack Patty Whack where did the old man play three?

On my knee

What is the name of the board game that is all about global domination?

Risk

What happened to Jerry and his friends in the series finally of Seinfeld?

They were arrested/ got sent to prison

Godzilla and this gigantic prehistoric ape team up again in The New Empire which is the latest film in the series.

King Kong or Kong

Which sense do taste buds help us with?

Taste

What is the sum of 7 x 7?

49

Which Kool FM Artist sings “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, “How Will I Know” and “I Will Always Love You”?

Whitney Houston

This year summer commences on June 20th, so what astrological sign will it be?

Gemini (May 21st– June 21st)

She is a TV personality, and music manager and is mostly known as the wife of Ozzy Osborn.

Sharon Osborn