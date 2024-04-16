$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 16th
How did you do this morning?
- Scottie Scheffler won the 88th Master tournament this past weekend, what colour jacket do you get when you win the Masters?
Green
- In the nursery rhyme Knick Knack Patty Whack where did the old man play three?
On my knee
- What is the name of the board game that is all about global domination?
Risk
- What happened to Jerry and his friends in the series finally of Seinfeld?
They were arrested/ got sent to prison
- Godzilla and this gigantic prehistoric ape team up again in The New Empire which is the latest film in the series.
King Kong or Kong
- Which sense do taste buds help us with?
Taste
- What is the sum of 7 x 7?
49
- Which Kool FM Artist sings “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, “How Will I Know” and “I Will Always Love You”?
Whitney Houston
- This year summer commences on June 20th, so what astrological sign will it be?
Gemini (May 21st– June 21st)
- She is a TV personality, and music manager and is mostly known as the wife of Ozzy Osborn.
Sharon Osborn