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$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 21st

$1,000 Minute
Published April 21, 2026
By Charlie
  1. The Toronto Raptors are facing this team in round 1 of the NBA Playoffs?
    The Clevland Cavaliers 


  2. According to the popular children's song, what fruit grows down by the bay?
    Watermelons 


  3. Numerically, how is the mathematical Constant of Pi represented ?
    3.14


  4. What pop beverage used the slogan: “Do the Dew"?
    Mountain Dew


  5. Which Smurf was the only one who had a different coloured hat and trousers? 
    Papa Smurf


  6. What water sport involves being towed behind a boat and riding the waves it creates?
    Wake Boarding 


  7. Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans during her Coachella performance with a cameo by this Queen of Pop?Madonna 


  8. What do you call the straight-line distance from the center of a circle or sphere to any point on its outer edge?Radius


  9. What core exercise involves holding your body straight like a board, supported on your forearms and toes?Planking


  10. In the gaming world what does the acronym NPC mean?
    Non-Playable Character/ None Playing Character/ Non Player Character 
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