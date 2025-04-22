$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 22nd
Published April 22, 2025
By Charlie
- This now silver-haired fox became a household name when he played Dr. Douglas Ross on TV's ER?
George Clooney
- Today is April 22nd. What Zodiac Season are we currently in?
Taurus
- Tonight will be Game number what in the Barrie Colts Best of 7 Series Matchup against Kingston?
Game 7
- If Leanne orders Hotcakes at McDonald's, what is she about to eat?
Pancakes
- Blue Jay Games played on Tuesday Nights at Rogers Center have become known by this name?
Loonie Dog Night
- What is the name of the Chess piece that can only move diagonally?
Bishop
- What is said to be at the end of a Rainbow?
A Pot of Gold
- If someone was talking about their old ball and chain, who are they speaking about?
Spouse/ Partner
- In some circles, May 4th is referred to as this day.
Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you)
- Around the end of April. Which celebrity is featured in memes marking the start of May?
Justin Timberlake
