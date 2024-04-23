$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 23rd
How did you do today?
- Who is leading the Toronto Maple Leafs’s 1st round playoff Matchup?
Check with news (it’s either Boston or it’s a tie)
- He was the host of CBC’s The Nature of Things for 43 seasons.
David Suzuki
- Starting in the 4th quarter of 2023 the Canadian Mint started releasing coins with this person’s face on them.
King Charles III
- What is the name of the Bar Homer visits frequently in The Simpsons?
Moe’s
- A Mustang, Appaloosa and Clydesdale are all types of what?
Horses
- Today is April 23rd, how many more sleeps until May 1st?
8
- How many spaces can the King move at one time in a game of Chess?
One
- Based on Landmass what is the largest country in the world?
Russia
- What does a “Geiger Counter” measure?
Radiation
- She is Donald Ducks girlfriends?
Daisy Duck