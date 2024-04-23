$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 23rd

Who is leading the Toronto Maple Leafs’s 1st round playoff Matchup?

Check with news (it’s either Boston or it’s a tie)

He was the host of CBC’s The Nature of Things for 43 seasons.

David Suzuki

Starting in the 4th quarter of 2023 the Canadian Mint started releasing coins with this person’s face on them.

King Charles III

What is the name of the Bar Homer visits frequently in The Simpsons?

Moe’s

A Mustang, Appaloosa and Clydesdale are all types of what?

Horses

Today is April 23rd, how many more sleeps until May 1st?

8

How many spaces can the King move at one time in a game of Chess?

One

Based on Landmass what is the largest country in the world?

Russia

What does a “Geiger Counter” measure?

Radiation

She is Donald Ducks girlfriends?

Daisy Duck