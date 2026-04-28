$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 28th
Published April 28, 2026
By Charlie
- Name one of the Original Paw Patrol Pups?
Chase, Rubble, Marhsall, Sky, Rocky, and Zuma
- The 90s dance craze “Macarena” was performed by which duo?
Los Del Rio
- The Toronto Blue Jays kicked off a 3 game series last night against this team from Boston?
The Red Sox
- What cut of beef is known for its marbling and is often considered the most flavourful steak?
Ribeye
- Michael the Bio Pic is smashing Box Office records, but can you name another original member from the Jackson 5 not named Michael?
Tito, Jermain, Marlon, or Jackie
- Which fast food chain is know for it's Slogan Eat Fresh?
Subway
- The song “Runway” by Lady Gaga and Doechii is from the soundtrack of the what highly anticipated sequel?Devil Wears Prada 2
- Which prestigious university in Massachusetts is often ranked #1 in the world?
Harvard
- What part of the human body uses the most oxygen?
Brain
- How many types of triangles are classified by their sides?
3 (Equilateral, scalene Isosceles )
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Casino Rama Resort May 22
Advertisement
Advertisement