$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 29th

$1,000 Minute
Published April 29, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Who was voted Prime Minister of Canada after the Election yesterday?
    Mark Carney


  2. What 1978 musical film co-starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta?
    Grease


  3. True or False: The Toronto Maple Leafs won round 1 of the NHL playoffs, beating the Senators?
    False 


  4. May begins on Thursday of this week. What month numerically is May?
    The 5th


  5. What Major Sports league held its Draft over the weekend?
    The NFL


  6. These Kool FM artists, who sings Electric and Body, has been announced as the Friday night headliner of Kempenfest?
    Shawn Desmen  



  7. What is the sweet treat, known for its cheerful icing faces and annual charity fundraiser at Tim Horton's called? Smile Cookies


  8. What small dog breed is famous for its long body and short legs,  nicknamed "wiener dog"?
    Dachshund


  9. Wasaga Beach is divided into how many numbered beach areas?
    6


  10. After tires get put onto your car, it's important to remember to get what done to them?
    Retorqued 
