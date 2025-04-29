$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 29th
Published April 29, 2025
By Charlie
- Who was voted Prime Minister of Canada after the Election yesterday?
Mark Carney
- What 1978 musical film co-starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta?
Grease
- True or False: The Toronto Maple Leafs won round 1 of the NHL playoffs, beating the Senators?
False
- May begins on Thursday of this week. What month numerically is May?
The 5th
- What Major Sports league held its Draft over the weekend?
The NFL
- These Kool FM artists, who sings Electric and Body, has been announced as the Friday night headliner of Kempenfest?
Shawn Desmen
- What is the sweet treat, known for its cheerful icing faces and annual charity fundraiser at Tim Horton's called? Smile Cookies
- What small dog breed is famous for its long body and short legs, nicknamed "wiener dog"?
Dachshund
- Wasaga Beach is divided into how many numbered beach areas?
6
- After tires get put onto your car, it's important to remember to get what done to them?
Retorqued
