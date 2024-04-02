$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 2nd
How did you do this morning?
- What was the Tinman seeking from the Wizard of Oz?
A Heart
- Now that Easter is official behind us, what is the next Stat Holiday for Ontario?
Victoria Day May 20th
- Snap Crackel and Pop are the cartoon mascots for this breakfast cereal?
Rice Krispies
- This organization of young girls is known for selling their delicious cookies.
The Girl Guides
- A Triathlon is comprised of sports: cycling, running, and what?
Swimming
- The Iris, Pupil and Sclera (sklur-uh) are all part of what body part?
The Eye
- This Dairy food category is often mentioned when taking someone’s photo?
Cheese
- If you told someone that something was “a piece of cake”, what are you really saying?
It was Easy/Simple
- Who is said to be faster than a speeding bullet and stronger than a locomotive?
Superman
- If 99 bottles of beer were on the wall and 36 fell down, how many are left?
63