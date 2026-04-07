$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 7th
Published April 7, 2026
By Charlie
- The Barrie Colts start round 2 of the playoffs on Thursday against which team from Ottawa?
The 67's
- This sautéed mushroom paste is often used in Beef Wellington. What is it?
Duxelle
- Producing a tune by blowing air between your lips is called what?
Whistling
- What is the name of the Simpsons Family Dog on The Simpsons?
Santa's Little Helper
- What tea-based drink combines Earl Grey, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup?
London Fog
- In electronics and lighting, what does the acronym LED stand for?
Light-emitting diode
- What Canadian coin was removed from circulation in 2013?
The Penny
- Which famous Canadian is supposed to reside at 24 Sussex Drive?
The Prime Minister
- In the classic fairy tale, what did the Evil Queen use to poison Snow White?
An Apple
- What is the next Stat Holiday in Ontario?
Victoria Day (May Two-Four)
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