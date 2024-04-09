$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 9th

What is the chemical symbol for water?

Answer: H2O

What is the name of the toy Space Ranger in Toy Story?

Answer: Buzz Lightyear

What is the tallest mountain in the world?

Answer: Mount Everest

What is the capital of Japan?

Answer: Tokyo

Who invented the telephone?

Answer: Alexander Graham Bell

If the Blue Jays hit 4 solo home runs and one grand slam how many runs did, they score in total?

Answer: 8

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson is also known as this Character from the WWE Universe.

Answer: The Rock

If you’re driving Southbound on HWY 400 in what direction does the sunrise?

Answer: East (doesn’t matter what direction you’re facing the sun always rises in the east and sets in the west)

Yesterday was a Solar eclipse, but what is a Solar Eclipse?

When the sun, moon and earth are aligned or in SYZGY.

What Vitamin are you said to get from the sun?

Answer: Vitamin D