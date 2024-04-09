$1000 Minute: Tuesday, April 9th
How did you do this morning?
- What is the chemical symbol for water?
Answer: H2O
- What is the name of the toy Space Ranger in Toy Story?
Answer: Buzz Lightyear
- What is the tallest mountain in the world?
Answer: Mount Everest
- What is the capital of Japan?
Answer: Tokyo
- Who invented the telephone?
Answer: Alexander Graham Bell
- If the Blue Jays hit 4 solo home runs and one grand slam how many runs did, they score in total?
Answer: 8
- Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson is also known as this Character from the WWE Universe.
Answer: The Rock
- If you’re driving Southbound on HWY 400 in what direction does the sunrise?
Answer: East (doesn’t matter what direction you’re facing the sun always rises in the east and sets in the west)
- Yesterday was a Solar eclipse, but what is a Solar Eclipse?
When the sun, moon and earth are aligned or in SYZGY.
- What Vitamin are you said to get from the sun?
Answer: Vitamin D