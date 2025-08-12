$1000 Minute: Tuesday, August 12
Published August 12, 2025
By Charlie
- Garfield the Cat is black and what other colour?
Orange
- In which country did the cheesy, bread-dipping dish known as fondue originate?
Switzerland
- Bono is the front man for which Band?
U2
- Chip and Dale are the Disney Chipmunks, but which one has the red nose?
Dale
- What guitar accessory, also known as a tremolo arm, is used to quickly change the pitch of notes by altering string tension?
Whammy Bar
- John Travolta and which actress were the stars of the hit musical film Grease?
Olivia Newton John
- What is another common name for Ping Pong?
Table Tennis
- What was the name of the "Bad Guys" in Transformers?
The Decepticons
- What country's national flag, features three vertical bands that re blue, white, and red?
France
- Pauly, Meadow, Carmela, and Silvio are just some of the characters from which hit TV show?
The Sopranos
