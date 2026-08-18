$1000 Minute: Tuesday, August 18th
Published August 18, 2026
By Charlie
- Yesterday Kool FM announced that this trio of Brothers are coming to Toronto for a concert on September 28th?
The Jonas Brothers
- What name is given to the Canadian Grammy awards that are distributed to Canadian musicians?Junos or Juno Awards
- In baseball what is the name of the position that is between 3rd and 2nd base?
Short Stop
- Which Looney Tunes character is getting his own movie as he takes on the ACME Corporation in a legal battle following a series of catastrophes?
Wile E Coyote (I'll accept Coyote too) Coyote vs ACME in theatres Aug 28th
- In Chess what piece do you have the most of?
Pawns
- What expensive Japanese beef is famous for its intense marbling and tenderness?
Wagyu
- What style of beer is Guinness?
Stout
- Before cell phones, what did people hold up in the air at concerts during slow songs or emotional moments?
Lighters
- Which slow-moving animal spends most of its life hanging upside down in trees?
Sloths
- Which continent is the largest by land area?
Asia
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