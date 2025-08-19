$1000 Minute: Tuesday, August 19th
Published August 19, 2025
By Charlie
- Every Wednesday Kool FM, The Barrie Film Festival and Downtown Barrie show free movie screening at this location?
Meridian Place
- The Barrie Colts have several mascots. Name one of them?
Charlie Horse, Carly Horse or Charlie Colt.
- Canada Recognizes 2 Statutory holidays in the Month of September, Labor Day and which other day?
National Truth and Reconciliation day (September 30th)
- What breakfast cereal is famous for its colorful marshmallow shapes?
Lucky Charms
- Today is August 19th, how many more sleeps until the first day of School for most Students in Ontario?
14 (First day of school is September 2nd)
- He starred in hit movies like Minority Report, Collateral and The Last Samari?
Tom Cruise
- A Cube has how many faces?
6
- On TV’s The Simpsons, what is the name of the clown who hosts a children’s television show?
Kursty the Clown
- What name has been given to the fashion item that looks like a skirt but has the practicality of shorts?
Skorts
- Which author is famous for espionage novels that became Hollywood movies and inspired a series of video games?
Tom Clancy
