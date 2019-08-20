$1000 Minute Tuesday, August 20th

1) Smirnoff, Absolute, and Grey Goose are all types of what?

(Vodka)

2) Brazil is the largest producer of which type of bean?

(Coffee Bean)

3) If a shape is concave, is it bending inward or outward?

(Inward)

4) Charlie & I will be attending a Hawaiian Luau Party at which Georgian Mall restaurant this Thursday?

(Moxies)

5) SPELL: Hawaiian.

(H A W A I I A N)

6) What is the name of the deepest location in the world’s oceans?

(Mariana Trench)

7) Who wrote The Cat in the Hat?

(Dr. Seuss)

8) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just got married this past weekend. In the Fast & Furious Series, which character does Dwayne play; Hobbs OR Shaw?

(Hobbs)

9) Kate had 100 plums to sell at the farmers market. She ended up selling 2 dozen plums. How many does she have left?

(76)

10) Which pink bird commonly stands on one leg?

(Flamingo)