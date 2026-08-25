$1000 Minute: Tuesday, August 25th
Published August 25, 2026
By Charlie
- What Colour was Mr. Dress Up's Tickle Trunk?
Red
- What is the formal name for the squeaky cheesed served in a traditional poutine?
Cheese Curds
- Typically how many horns does a White Rhinoceros have?
2
- What do you call the part of a baseball field where the bases, pitching mound, and home plate are located?
The Infield
- What is the name of the police dog and leader of the PAW Patrol?
Chase
- people who spill salt will throw it over which shoulder to avoid bad luck?
The Left Shoulder
- In the card game Hearts, which card is worth a whopping 13 points?
The Queen of Spades
- When listing the days of the week alphabetically, which day comes last?
Wednesday
- It's believed that braking a mirror will give you how many years of bad luck?
7
- Alan keys are typically what letter shape?
L
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Forever Plaid
One of the most popular and successful musicals in recent memory, Forever Plaid is a deliciously entertaining musical...
Five Points Theatre August 21 - August 29
Jonas Brothers THE BURNING UP TOUR ALL OVER AGAIN
The Jonas Brothers are taking it everywhere, all over again.
RBC Ampitheatre September 28
Advertisement
Advertisement