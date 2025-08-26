$1000 Minute: Tuesday, August 26th
Published August 26, 2025
By Charlie
- This Barrie OHL team is starting their training camp this week?
Colts
- Next Monday is known by this name?
Labour Day
- What was the name of Disney's flying Elephant?
Dumbo
- What Italian word meaning “to the tooth” describes pasta that is cooked until it is firm but not soft?
Al dente
- What is the name of Garfield's canine companion?
Odie
- In the classic game Battleship, how many boats does each player start with?
5
- What is the only Grand Slam tennis tournament played on grass courts?
Wimbledon
- Which Apollo mission successfully landed astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the Moon in 1969?Apollo 11
- What Canadian artist recorded the 1995 hit “You Oughta Know”?
Alanis Morissette
- Which Candy uses the slogan taste the Rainbow?
Skittles
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Hanson
Over their first 28 years as the band HANSON, brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson have made a...
Casino Rama Resort October 3
Advertisement
Advertisement