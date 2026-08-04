$1000 Minute: Tuesday, August 4th
Published August 4, 2026
By Charlie
- E12, E26, and GU16 are all types of what?
Lightbulbs
- What is the name of Harry Potter's owl?
Hedwig
- Which Great Lake Borders Ontario but not Michigan?
Lake Ontario
- Which organ in the human body uses the most amount of oxygen?
Brain
- Which live action Disney movie is currently in theatres?
Moana
- Who sang Fast Car in the original 1988 version?
Tracy Chapman
- What is the only mammal truly capable of flight?
Bat
- This metal sharing a name with a planet is liquid when at room temperature.
Mercury
- Which board game was originally called "The Landlords Game"?
Monopoly
- What is the only Canadian province without Daylights Saving time?
Saskatchewan
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