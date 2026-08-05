$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 5th

This sport uses a mallet, balls, and hoops.

Croquet







Which Beatles member narrated Thomas The Tank Engine?

Ringo Starr





Which Disney princess has a pet tiger?

Jasmine





4. In which continent is Egypt located?

Africa







5. This chess piece can move in an L shape.

Knight







6. What is one quarter expressed as a percentage?

25%







7. What vegetable is used to make sauerkraut?

Cabbage







8. Champagne only comes from this region.

Champagne, France





9. How many legs does a lobster have?

10





10. What does PFD stand for?

Personal Floatation Device