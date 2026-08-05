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$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 5th

$1,000 Minute
Published August 5, 2026
By Charlie
  1. This sport uses a mallet, balls, and hoops.
    Croquet


  1. Which Beatles member narrated Thomas The Tank Engine? 
    Ringo Starr 


  2. Which Disney princess has a pet tiger? 
    Jasmine 

4. In which continent is Egypt located? 
Africa 


5. This  chess piece can move in an L shape.
Knight 


6. What is one quarter expressed as a percentage?
25%


7. What vegetable is used to make sauerkraut? 
Cabbage 


8. Champagne only comes from this region. 
Champagne, France 

9. How many legs does a lobster have? 
10

10. What does PFD stand for?
Personal Floatation Device 

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