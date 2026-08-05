$1000 Minute: Wednesday, August 5th
Published August 5, 2026
By Charlie
- This sport uses a mallet, balls, and hoops.
Croquet
- Which Beatles member narrated Thomas The Tank Engine?
Ringo Starr
- Which Disney princess has a pet tiger?
Jasmine
4. In which continent is Egypt located?
Africa
5. This chess piece can move in an L shape.
Knight
6. What is one quarter expressed as a percentage?
25%
7. What vegetable is used to make sauerkraut?
Cabbage
8. Champagne only comes from this region.
Champagne, France
9. How many legs does a lobster have?
10
10. What does PFD stand for?
Personal Floatation Device
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