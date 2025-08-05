$1000 Minute: Tuesday, August 5th
Published August 5, 2025
By Charlie
- This slapstick Movie Franchise had it's 4th instalment released in Theaters over the weekend ?
Naked Gun
- Which month is the 10th month of the year?
October
- According to 90's marketing, what is the best part of waking up?
Folgers in your Cup
- When going door to door on Halloween, kids are supposed to say this in order to get Candy?
Trick or Treat
- In checkers, what happens when one of your pieces makes it to the other side of the board?
It gets Kinged/becomes a King
- True or False, Aperol is a popular apéritif that comes from Spain?
False it's Italian
- What was the name of the Flintstones beloved Pet?
Dino
- In Canadian football, how many attempts does the offence get to move the ball 10 yards?
3
- When texting or emailing what does the acronym IMO mean?
In my opinion
- He is Luke Skywalker's Father?
Darth Vader/ Anakin Skywalker
