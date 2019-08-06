$1000 Minute Tuesday, August 6th

1) What are emmental, gouda, and camembert all examples of?

(Cheese)

2) What is the force that keeps us from floating up into the air?

(Gravity)

3) Jesse Williams celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday. He is commonly known as his character Dr. Jackson Avery, in what TV drama series?

(Grey’s Anatomy)

4) What is the largest ocean of the world?

(Pacific Ocean)

5) Who lives in a garbage can on Sesame Street?

(Oscar the Grouch/Oscar)

6) The line “To be, or not to be, that is the question” comes from what Shakespearean play?

(Hamlet)

7) Who put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

(No one!)

8) What number on a telephone has the letter K on it?

(5)

9) SPELL: Convenient

(C O N V E N I E N T)

10) Jane bought 45 new markers for back to school, she gave 1/3 of them away to her friends, how many markers does Jane have left?

(30)