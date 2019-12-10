$1000 Minute Tuesday, December 10th

1) Name the town that the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” takes place in.

(Whoville)

2) According to the ‘12 days of Christmas’ song, what were there ten of?

(Lords a Leaping)

3) Are Christmas tree’s coniferous or deciduous trees?

(Coniferous)

4) SPELL: Deciduous.

(D E C I D U O U S)

5) The new trailer for Ghostbusters was released this week. Is this the second or third Ghostbuster’s movie?

(Third)

6) In the classic Christmas special “Frosty the Snowman” what wereFrosty’s first words when he was brought to life?

(Happy Birthday!)

7) In which City do the Maple Leafs face the Canucks tonight?

(Vancouver)

8) Today is December 10th. Not including today, how many days are left until Christmas?

(15)

9) We are nearing the end of a decade. How many years are there in a decade?

(10)

10) Romaine, Iceberg, and Bibb are all different varieties or what?

(Lettuce)