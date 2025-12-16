$1000 Minute: Tuesday, December 16th
Published December 16, 2025
By Charlie
- What word did Merriam-Webster choose as its 2025 Word of the Year that’s also a type of animal feed?
Slop
- True or False: "Sun Dancer" has been selected as the Colour of 2026 by the Pantone Colour Institute?
False: Cloud Dancer is the official colour
- What mint is famous for being served “after dinner” and comes in a thin, square dark chocolate shell?
After Eight
- How many oceans border Canada?
3 Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic
- According to the Christmas Carol Winter Wonderland, where can you build a snowman?
In The Medow
- Going North on Hwy 400, what is the 1st exit in Barrie?
Mapleview
- Park Place is located on which former Concert Grounds?
Molson Park
- What is the highest point total you can score when throwing a single dart?
60 (a Triple 20)
- How many of Santa's Reindeer have names that start with the letter c?
2 (Comet & Cupid)
- What is 4 x 11 - 8?
36
