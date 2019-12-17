$1000 Minute Tuesday, December 17th

1) What type of animal is a Kiwi?

(Bird)

2) Currently, how many Canadian NBA teams are there?

(One – Toronto Raptors)

3) SPELL: Situational.

(S I T U A T I O N A L)

4) Taylor Swift stars in what movie coming to theatres this week?

(Cats)

5) Today is December 17th. Falling on a Tuesday this year, how many sleeps until New Year’s Eve?

(14)

6) What fictional planet is the superhero “Superman” from?

(Krypton)

7) Brad Pitt celebrates a birthday tomorrow. What movie did he recently star in with Leonardo DiCaprio?

(Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: There are 25 letters in the English alphabet.

(FALSE – 26)

9) On this day 30 years ago “The Simpsons” premiered as a full animated series. Homer and Marge Simpson have 3 children; Bart, Lisa, and who else?

(Maggie)

10) From the Claymation Rudolph the Red nose Reindeer movie, Hermey the misfit elf didn’t want to be a toy maker… he wanted to be a WHAT?

(Dentist)