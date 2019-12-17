Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, December 17th

1)    What type of animal is a Kiwi?
(Bird)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2)  Currently, how many Canadian NBA teams are there?
(One – Toronto Raptors)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)  SPELL: Situational.
(S I T U A T I O N A L)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)  Taylor Swift stars in what movie coming to theatres this week?
(Cats)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)  Today is December 17th. Falling on a Tuesday this year, how many sleeps until New Year’s Eve?
(14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)  What fictional planet is the superhero “Superman” from?
(Krypton)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)  Brad Pitt celebrates a birthday tomorrow. What movie did he recently star in with Leonardo DiCaprio?
(Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)  TRUE OR FALSE: There are 25 letters in the English alphabet.
(FALSE – 26)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9) On this day 30 years ago “The Simpsons” premiered as a full animated series. Homer and Marge Simpson have 3 children; Bart, Lisa, and who else?
(Maggie)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) From the Claymation Rudolph the Red nose Reindeer movie, Hermey the misfit elf didn’t want to be a toy maker… he wanted to be a WHAT?
(Dentist)

