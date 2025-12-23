$1000 Minute: Tuesday, December 23rd

1. In the song ‘Winter Wonderland’, what’s the snowman’s name?

Parson Brown





2. What’s the zodiac sign for someone born on Christmas Day?

Capricorn







3. What is the most popular time to attend church on Christmas?

Midnight







4. When did Hanukkah conclude this year?

Last Night/Yesterday/Dec 22







5. What other name is figgy pudding also known by?

Plum Pudding or Christmas Pudding







6. How many sides does a snowflake have?

Six







7. Christmas Island is an external territory of which country?

Australia







8. Which sports league's game day can you stream on Netflix on Christmas Day?

NFL







9. Which carol do the children sing at the end of A Charlie Brown Christmas?

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing







10. In the movie A Christmas Story, why does everyone reject the idea of a BB gun?

You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out’