$1000 Minute: Tuesday, December 24th
Published December 24, 2024
By Charlie
- The Three Wisemen brought baby Jesus, Frankincense and Myrrh and what else?
Gold
- What is the name of the festive plant that people are supposed to kiss under around Christmas?
Mistletoe?
- What beverage Company is credited with playing a big role in shaping the modern image of Santa Claus?
Coca Cola
- This Actor portrayed the character Buddy the Elf in Elf the movie.
Will Farell
- In the original Frosty the Snowman animated movie, what’s the first thing Frosty says when he comes to life? Happy Birthday
- How many of Santa’s Reindeer, have names that start with the letter C?
2 (Comet and Cupid)
- On what day did my true love give me Golden Rings in the song 12 Days of Christmas?
Day 5/5th Day
- What did the other reindeer not let Rudolph do because of his shiny red nose?
Join in/play any reindeer games
- Elvis isn't going to have a white Christmas, instead, he's going to have what colour Christmas?
Blue
- In Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, what was the first name of Scrooge?
Ebenezer
